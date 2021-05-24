Cancel
Public Safety

Robbery at Trader Joes

By Roger
Santa Barbara Edhat
 2021-05-24

Strong-arm robbery at Trader Joes, 222 North Milpas Street. Mmmmm what happened to the $1M jewel thieves incident?. I guess he ran outta money.. I heard someone say it occurred an hour ago so that guy is long gone. Roger May 24, 2021 04:27 PM. SBPD checking the area.. Roger...

www.edhat.com
Public Safety
Millen, GAthemillennews.com

Detectives seek robbery suspect

The Millen Police Department was dispatched at approximately 2 p.m. June 9 to an armed robbery at the S&S Loan on Cotton Avenue. The perpetrator, described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, had a short dreadlock hairstyle and was wearing blue latex gloves. The suspect entered the store wearing a gray hoodie with a gray […]
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

Bank robbery investigation continues

JONESBORO — Jonesboro police continued investigating Wednesday’s robbery of the Centennial Bank, 715 Southwest Drive. At about 3 p.m., a man entered the bank and handed an employee a note demanding money. The man left in a gray, newer model GMC Sierra pickup truck, police said. The suspect is described...
Bethpage, NYbethpagenewsgram.com

Robbery arrest in Bethpage

Nassau County Police arrested a homeless man on Tuesday, June 1st after the man allegedly tried to steal a pair of sneakers from someone who had posted them for sale on Facebook. According to police, a male victim agreed to sell the sneakers to Alexander Almonte, 20, through a Facebook...
Public Safetymidnorthmonitor.com

Robbery with a firearm charge

A man faces several charges after police responded to a call for service at a business in the 300 block of McNabb Street Saturday at 11:21 p.m. It’s alleged two men attended the business, threatened a victim with a handgun, stole a large box of chips worth approximately $64 and left the area on foot.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Bank robbery in Gettysburg

Hundreds of bills blew out of a box carried by a man who appeared to be wearing a ski-mask as he fled from a bank in Gettysburg late Tuesday morning, according to a witness. Jennifer Colby of Gettysburg was in the neighboring 7-Eleven convenience store parking lot when she saw the man leave the BB&T branch at 29 N. Washington St., she said.
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Officers investigating downtown robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating after a person was robbed of cash after withdrawing money from an ATM on Sunday. The incident occurred near the area of Ashley Avenue and Line Street. Police say the call for service came in at 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
Janesville, ILrockfordscanner.com

Armed Robbery At A Hotel in Janesville

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. On 06/10/2021 at approximately 1:17am, Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to 3430 Milton Av, Super 8 Motel for a report of an armed robbery. The hotel clerk was robbed at gunpoint. An undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency was taken. Attached are photographs of the suspect who is described as follows:
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

Suspect in Danville robberies captured

A suspect in two Wednesday afternoon robberies in Danville is in custody. Danville police announced Thursday morning that Donzel Coles, 54, is charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with robberies and attempted robberies Wednesday. Authorities said a member of the...
Public Safetypropertyindustryeye.com

Estate agent left shaken following attack in broad daylight after a viewing

A young estate agent has been left with a black eye after being pounced on from behind in broad daylight and punched in her face in an unprovoked attack. Elizabeth Noble, 22, was walking along a footpath in Haywards Heath, Sussex, on Saturday afternoon when an unseen stranger approached her from behind, grabbed her hair and punched her in the face, before running into the bushes.
Ventura, CAcitizensjournal.us

Ventura | Arrest for robbery and vandalism

Ventura Police Department – Incident Press Release. Robbery, Delaying a Peace Officer, and Vandalism Arrest. Ventura Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a theft which just occurred in the 1000 block of East Thompson Blvd. The suspect had entered the business and after a brief altercation with the employees, stole an item from the business. The suspect then left the business and was reported to be armed with a knife.
Kidshot96.com

Kids Found Living in Storage Unit

A woman is faces neglect and drug charges after kids were found sleeping in a storage unit. Deputies say just after midnight Friday morning, they were doing a check at a storage facility on N. St. Joseph Ave. where they saw a woman and a child outside of one of the units.
Restaurantsodditycentral.com

Police Arrest Entire Fast Food Restaurant Staff After Being Denied Free Burgers

A group of Pakistani police officers are facing suspension after allegedly arresting 19 employees of a fast food restaurant in Lahore for refusing to give them free burgers. According to local reports, staff at a Johnny & Jugnu fast food restaurant in Lahore, Pakistan, were rounded up and arrested at around 8 PM on Saturday and held in custody overnight for having the audacity to refuse a group of policemen free burgers last week. Employees weren’t even allowed to close down the kitchen, allegedly leaving the fryers running and customers waiting in line for their orders. In an official statement, Johnny & Jugnu representatives offered details about the incident, explaining that it had been caused by staff’s refusal to give policemen free burgers.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Arrested After Calling 911 to Report A White Girl Who Crashed A Car, Suing City of Chattanooga

A Black Tennessee man is suing the city of Chattanooga for arresting him after he called the cops to report a 14-year-old White girl who crashed a car. Michael James, a truck driver with no criminal record, filed a lawsuit last month against the City of Chattanooga and several officers over claims his civil rights were violated when he was wrongfully arrested on May 6, 2020, according to the Tulis Report.