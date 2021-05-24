newsbreak-logo
UEFA

AC Milan close in on signing Mike Maignan from Lille 'with goalkeeper set to undergo his medical on Tuesday'... and move may see Gianluigi Donnarumma leave the San Siro on a free transfer this summer

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

AC Milan are reportedly closing in on signing Mike Maignan from Lille with the goalkeeper set to undergo a medical on Tuesday - and the move may officially trigger the end of Gianluigi Donnarumma's time at the San Siro.

The impressive Maignan, 25, won the Ligue 1 title with Les Dogues after the final day win over Angers at the weekend and has been earmarked as a long-term successor to the departing Donnarumma.

Maignan, fresh from the celebrations, jetted out to Milan on Monday evening and is expected to imminently put pen to paper on the €15million (£13m) move, according to Sky Italia.

AC Milan are reportedly set to sign Lille's Mike Maignan with the stopper poised for a medical

Unlikely champions Lille are braced for an exodus this summer and Maignan, who has 12 months left on his deal at the club, is the first to leave.

His new deal in Milan will run for four years, the same report says, with Maignan secured in the event that Donnarumma, who progressed through the youth ranks at the Italian outfit, leaves.

It is believed that the price tag for Maignan has been agreed for a number of weeks between both parties, although Milan were keen for time to attempt to thrash out an extension for first-choice stopper Donnarumma.

Maignan's imminent arrival might officially spell the end at Milan for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Time is now up, however, and the swoop for Maignan has picked up pace over the last few hours.

Donnarumma looks certain to part ways with Milan and bring an end to his eight-year stint. Having arrived in 2013, the 22-year-old made his first-team debut in 2015, aged just 16, and has gone on to make 251 appearances in all competitions.

Previous reports have stated that Milan handed Donnarumma an ultimatum in an attempt to convince him to commit to a new deal before the end of the season.

The fresh terms, worth €8m-a-year (£7m-a-year), did not meet the demands of agent Mino Raiola, who is said to have wanted at least €10m-a-year (£8.6m-a-year) as well as commission of around €20m (£17.2m).

Donnarumma now looks increasingly likely to exit the San Siro on a free transfer this summer

There will be no shortage of interest in the highly-rated Donnarumma, with Barcelona one of the clubs tipped to swoop for him.

AS reported that the LaLiga giants were looking to make a change in their goalkeeper department with Marc-Andre ter Stegen enduring a difficult campaign.

Juventus may also look to snap up Donnarumma, according to another outlet, and could do so with a hefty salary increase.

Despite Milan enjoying a good season in Serie A, Donnarumma (L) will likely join another club
An edition of Corriere dello Sport claimed that Juventus were hopeful of signing Donnarumma

Corriere dello Sport prominently published the details on the front page of one of their Saturday editions last month.

The package on offer from Juventus is said to be £8.7 net per season, a figure substantially higher than Donnarumma's current £5.2m packet.

The report added that current Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny could find he is forced out, with Donnarumma brought in to replace him as an 'investment'.

