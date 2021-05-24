How to buy a Southwest Florida home in a tough market

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s 2021 and if you’re not offering over market price and paying in all cash, someone else is.

Agent Nancy Brown with Starlink Realty called the market, “unbelievable.” She’s been working in the industry for 40 years and hasn’t seen anything like the current housing market.

“I have never had 13 sales in two and a half months. Never,” she said.

“Very high priced offers. We decided not to do anything that day and said let’s open up again tomorrow … We had four offers in less than 48 hours,” Brown said.

With so many buyers looking for property in SWFL, it’s hard to find your place on the starting line. But there are some ways that you can make yourself stand out to sellers.

1. Secure mortgage pre-approval

A mortgage pre-approval is a process you go through that will determine the amount of money you’re able to borrow in order to buy a home. When you complete the pre-approval, you are given a pre-approval letter which you can show to sellers proving your worthiness to buy the property.

Be aware: Lenders look at every detail of a borrower’s finances when granting pre-approval, according to the Bank of America. You might be asked about a car loan payment you made with a credit card, for example. Be prepared to answer lender questions as soon as they come up.

2. Work with an experienced & knowledgeable real estate agent

“I think you really have to have a really diligent realtor. Someone who’s going to see the listing the moment it happens,” Agent and Real Estate Advisor Michael Cantasano said.

Aside from seeing when properties are listed, agents have great negotiating skills and could give you the upper hand when battling with other buyers.

Also, why not use an agent when buying a home? The seller is paying the commission, not you, the balance reported.

Of course, there’s always a slim possibility that the seller will refuse to do so, but you can probably move on and look at other properties if it appears that this will be the case

3. Look in nearby communities or under budget properties

If you’re dead set on living within a certain zip code or in a certain neighborhood, you’ll need to roll with the punches.

But being consistently outbid or struggling to find affordable properties that hit the market might be your sign to look in a nearby area.

Looking for homes outside of — but nearby — sought after neighborhoods allows you to make your strongest possible bid in terms of price. Especially if you find a property that is under-budget.

4. Personalize your offer to the seller

So, you’ve made your best financial offer and even have your financing in place, but the seller isn’t convinced. What now?

You could offer to haul trash, help them pack, or even have your family write a ‘love letter.’ These methods have been known to upstage even higher-priced offers, according to Zillow.

Think back to when you first toured the house. Was there anything inside that would indicate a shared interest in hobby, sports team, fine wine? All you need is a little common ground to help them feel a connection with you and be more inclined to accept your offer.

If appealing to emotion doesn’t work, try your luck with their laziness. Selling a house is a lot of work, so if you can take some hard labor off their backs — or wallets.

Try offering to pay the seller’s moving expenses or even help them move or even pack.

Economist and Florida Gulf Coast University Professor Dr. Shelton Weeks said this market has been building for a few years. He said its foundation was similar to what led up to the 2008 housing market crash, with one major difference:

People have money.

“[The 2008 housing market] was fueled by very loose money and rampant speculation where we had naive investors using a tremendous amount of leverage,” Weeks said.

When asked if the current market is the perfect storm for a housing market crash, Weeks said, “I don’t think so.”

Dr. Weeks and other economists told NBC2 that they expect the market to level off.