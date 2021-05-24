newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

How to buy a Southwest Florida home in a tough market

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEM9X_0a9reKjK00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s 2021 and if you’re not offering over market price and paying in all cash, someone else is.

Agent Nancy Brown with Starlink Realty called the market, “unbelievable.” She’s been working in the industry for 40 years and hasn’t seen anything like the current housing market.

“I have never had 13 sales in two and a half months. Never,” she said.

“Very high priced offers. We decided not to do anything that day and said let’s open up again tomorrow … We had four offers in less than 48 hours,” Brown said.

With so many buyers looking for property in SWFL, it’s hard to find your place on the starting line. But there are some ways that you can make yourself stand out to sellers.

1. Secure mortgage pre-approval

A mortgage pre-approval is a process you go through that will determine the amount of money you’re able to borrow in order to buy a home. When you complete the pre-approval, you are given a pre-approval letter which you can show to sellers proving your worthiness to buy the property.

Be aware: Lenders look at every detail of a borrower’s finances when granting pre-approval, according to the Bank of America. You might be asked about a car loan payment you made with a credit card, for example. Be prepared to answer lender questions as soon as they come up.

2. Work with an experienced & knowledgeable real estate agent

“I think you really have to have a really diligent realtor. Someone who’s going to see the listing the moment it happens,” Agent and Real Estate Advisor Michael Cantasano said.

Aside from seeing when properties are listed, agents have great negotiating skills and could give you the upper hand when battling with other buyers.

Also, why not use an agent when buying a home? The seller is paying the commission, not you, the balance reported.

Of course, there’s always a slim possibility that the seller will refuse to do so, but you can probably move on and look at other properties if it appears that this will be the case

3. Look in nearby communities or under budget properties

If you’re dead set on living within a certain zip code or in a certain neighborhood, you’ll need to roll with the punches.

But being consistently outbid or struggling to find affordable properties that hit the market might be your sign to look in a nearby area.

Looking for homes outside of — but nearby — sought after neighborhoods allows you to make your strongest possible bid in terms of price. Especially if you find a property that is under-budget.

4. Personalize your offer to the seller

So, you’ve made your best financial offer and even have your financing in place, but the seller isn’t convinced. What now?

You could offer to haul trash, help them pack, or even have your family write a ‘love letter.’ These methods have been known to upstage even higher-priced offers, according to Zillow.

Think back to when you first toured the house. Was there anything inside that would indicate a shared interest in hobby, sports team, fine wine? All you need is a little common ground to help them feel a connection with you and be more inclined to accept your offer.

If appealing to emotion doesn’t work, try your luck with their laziness. Selling a house is a lot of work, so if you can take some hard labor off their backs — or wallets.

Try offering to pay the seller’s moving expenses or even help them move or even pack.

Economist and Florida Gulf Coast University Professor Dr. Shelton Weeks said this market has been building for a few years. He said its foundation was similar to what led up to the 2008 housing market crash, with one major difference:

People have money.

“[The 2008 housing market] was fueled by very loose money and rampant speculation where we had naive investors using a tremendous amount of leverage,” Weeks said.

When asked if the current market is the perfect storm for a housing market crash, Weeks said, “I don’t think so.”

Dr. Weeks and other economists told NBC2 that they expect the market to level off.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Southwest Florida#Real Estate Agent#Zillow#Money Market#Fla#Starlink Realty#Swfl#The Bank Of America#Home#Market Price#Sellers#Affordable Properties#Secure Mortgage#Property#Budget Properties#Lenders#Lender Questions#Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateHousing Wire

How is the housing market impacting real estate agents?

George Schechter has an entirely new business model. A real estate agent at Compass Florida in Coconut Grove, Schechter has 12 years of experience in the real estate industry, so he’s familiar with its cyclical ups and downs. But today’s housing market has forced him to pivot to remain successful.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

How to buy a home in Charlotte’s wild real estate market

Yup, this market is wild. Wondering how it works on the other side of the deal? The pros at Redbud broke down how to sell your home right now. Pro tip: If you work with Redbud, they’re offering complimentary photos and a staging consultation. This guide breaks down what’s going on in the real estate […] The post How to buy a home in Charlotte’s wild real estate market appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

How to Save Enough to Buy Your First Home

For many people, the first step to buying a home is saving up for their down payment. It can feel like a difficult goal when you first start saving, even if you don’t plan on buying for years. But there are a few things you can do to help speed up the process. Here are a few tips to help you start saving for your new home.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Here's the Total Cost to Sell a Home in 2021

To figure out your expected proceeds, you need to know how much selling your home will cost. Maybe you've decided to cash in on the red-hot housing market by selling your home. You're moving to a houseboat on your favorite lake, cross country to be closer to family, or to a cabin in the woods. Whatever your reason for selling, what you're most interested in is how much you'll net from the sale of your home after expenses are paid. But before you can get an idea of how much you can expect to walk away with, you need to figure out how much it's going to cost to sell your home.
Charlotte, NCweeklypostnc.com

How to Avoid Losing Your Head When Buying a Home

CHARLOTTE – The housing market has exploded and prices are climbing fast. With multiple offers coming in on many properties, it’s not uncommon for buyers to come to the closing table with cash above the asking price. With a red-hot housing market, you might go crazy as prices keep rising.
Marketsmymotherlode.com

How is a Home’s Fair Market Value Determined?

There’s a term in real estate that’s relevant to buyers and sellers alike, which is fair market value. Fair market value lets you know how much a home would theoretically sell for in an ideal world where logic was the determining factor. Basically, the fair market value would be what a seller would get if they were in no hurry and waited for the perfect offer.
Nolensville, TNwilliamsonhomepage.com

Low home inventory makes for tough market in Nolensville

Home buying has become an adventure in many parts of the country. Buyers find themselves competing for a tiny inventory of available homes, often making what might once have been considered outlandish offers, only to lose out to a higher bidder. Much of Williamson County has been experiencing this trend...
Real Estaterealtor.com

Selling to Buy a Bigger Home? It May Be Rough in This Hot Market

Luis Gazitua put his Florida home up for sale in April when he saw the influx of clients coming from out of state to buy homes at prices he had never dreamed of. Within days of listing it, his three-bed, three-bath, 2,800-square-foot home on an acre lot received three all-cash offers of $1.7 million each. That is $700,000 more than he paid in 2018.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

South Florida Housing Market Overvalued, Says FAU Professors

Expect Correction. Astronomical Insurance Rates, Less Insurance Competition May Hinder Sales. Correction May Not Be As Severe As First Feared. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — South Florida’s booming real estate market will almost assuredly lead to a correction, causing property values to drop. Florida […] The article South Florida Housing Market Overvalued, Says FAU Professors appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida Statestuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Florida Single Family Homes April 2021 Market Report

Florida Single Family Homes April 2021 Market Report. The Florida Single Family Home continues to show improved activity when compared to last year. Closed and new pending sales were both up for the month when compared to last year. Closed sales were up by 55.4% (were up by 23.3% in March). New sales under contract (new pending sales) were up by 60.7% (were up by 48.2% in March).
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

How This Technicolor, Terrazzo-Covered Home Sold Before It Even Hit the Market

Sara Simon and her husband, Sven, have a knack for spotting properties with potential, even if there isn’t much to see at first. So although they typically split their time between New York City and Los Angeles, the interior designer/real-estate developer duo couldn’t resist a listing near the beach in Encinitas, California, despite the fact that it was “just a tiny, 700-square-foot house and a giant backyard filled with tumbleweed and dirt,” says Sara.