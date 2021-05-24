newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

AP, in Leaked Memos, Doing Damage Control With Staff: “You Will Have a Voice”

By Ken Klippenstein
Posted by 
The Intercept
The Intercept
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Associated Press sent a memo to the news agency’s editorial staff this weekend about its controversial decision to fire a young staff reporter, Emily Wilder, following a conservative campaign to have her removed over her college activism regarding Israel-Palestine. The memo, obtained by The Intercept, assured staffers that “we hear you” and “you will have a voice,” then goes on to stand by the decision. “We did not make it lightly,” the memo notes. Signed by 10 senior executives, one signature is conspicuously absent: AP’s Executive Editor Sally Buzbee.

theintercept.com
The Intercept

The Intercept

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

 https://theintercept.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Sheldon Adelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Agency#Damage Control#Leaked Memos#The Associated Press#Npr#Stanford University#Twitter#Republican#Israeli#Solidarity#Ap#The Washington Post Guild#Staffers#Personnel Information#Personnel Matters#Washington Post Reporters#Ap Permission#Palestinian Journalists#Violations#Criticism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
PoliticsVanity Fair

“Striking and Unprecedented”: With Controversial Firing, the Associated Press Is Thrust Into the Social Media Maelstrom

For Washington Post employees, one of the pluses of Sally Buzbee’s appointment as executive editor, in addition to her heavyweight journalism bona fides, was that she would be coming from a place that was practically devoid of controversy. The Associated Press, where Buzbee has been executive editor since 2017, is kind of like the good-natured Puritan of news organizations—buttoned up, undramatic, allergic to stories like the one you are reading. And so it’s ironic that, on the eve of Buzbee’s June 1 start date at the Post, the AP became engulfed in an epic controversy.
JournalismIdaho8.com

Associated Press employees want answers after reporter’s firing

More than 100 employees at the Associated Press have signed an open letter calling for more information about the recent firing of 22-year-old journalist Emily Wilder. Wilder’s ouster, and the newswire’s lack of candor about its cause, has caused a rare uproar inside the storied news organization. Monday’s open letter...
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

'The American people deserve to know': US Senate passes bill forcing Biden administration to declassify intelligence on origins of the coronavirus

The United States Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require the Biden administration and the director of national intelligence to declassify intelligence about the origins of the coronavirus. The bill, put forward by Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, passed by unanimous consent - meaning that none of...
Public Safetyseattlepi.com

AP sources: Staffing hampered response to prison suicide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The radios crackled with a frantic call for backup at a federal prison in California: An inmate was found hanging in his cell. Help was needed immediately. But the prison, like many run by the U.S. government, is so chronically understaffed that other prison workers who would normally rush to the scene weren't able to leave posts where they were being forced to fill-in as correctional officers, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
PalestinePosted by
The Intercept

Journalists in Australia Censured for Demanding Better Coverage of Israel and Palestine

Journalists in Australia are facing backlash after asking their newsrooms to improve coverage of Israel and Palestine. Five journalists in Australia published an open letter on May 14 calling on news outlets to “do better” coverage of Israel and Palestine by actively including Palestinian perspectives in coverage and refraining from “both-siderism that equates the victims of a military occupation with its instigators.” More than 720 journalists and media staffers have since signed the letter criticizing coverage of the fighting between Israel and Hamas. Israel has killed over 240 Palestinians, 66 of them children, and has left parts of Gaza completely destroyed, including a tower that housed offices for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, among other media and nongovernmental organizations. Hamas, meanwhile, has killed 12 Israelis, including two children.
Presidential Electionkelo.com

U.S. prosecutors investigating whether Ukrainians interfered in 2020 election -NY Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal prosecutors are investigating whether current and former Ukrainian officials unlawfully interfered in the U.S. presidential election, including by using former President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani to spread misleading claims about current President Joe Biden, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Podcastmediapost.com

'Washington Post' Hires Will Oremus As A Technology Writer

The Washington Post has hired Will Oremus as technology news analysis writer, starting June 21, part of a major expansion of the paper’s technology coverage. In his previous role, Oremus was senior writer for OneZero, Medium’s science and tech publication, where he wrote a weekly newsletter called Pattern Matching. Prior...
Twitterweeklyblitz.net

Associated Press fires pro-Hamas journalist

Associated Press did not fire Wilder because she is pro-jihad. It is unlikely that there are any AP reporters who are not pro-jihad. AP fired Wilder because her views came out in a way that showed up their claims to be a news organization. Writes Robert Spencer. AP is backtracking,...
PoliticsThe Independent

AP News Digest 3:20 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————— ONLY ON AP. —————————- ETHIOPIA-TIGRAY-ERITREANS IN CHARGE — Despite claims by both Ethiopia and Eritrea that they were leaving, Eritrean soldiers are...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Lori Lightfoot sued for prioritizing interviews with journalists of colour

The mayor of Chicago is facing a civil rights lawsuit for saying she would only grant one-on-one interviews with journalists based on their race.Judicial Watch sued Lori Lightfoot alleging she violated the civil rights of reporter Thomas Catenacci and the Daily Caller News Foundation, the media organization co-founded by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.Ms Lightfoot has said she would reject interview requests for her second anniversary as mayor based on the race of the reporter, writing in a letter explaining her thinking she "will be exclusively providing one-on-one interviews with journalists of colour".It came after multiple Chicago-based reporters made...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

New York Times reporter apologizes for criticizing lab leak coronavirus theory as racist

A New York Times global health reporter apologized Wednesday for tweets disparaging the coronavirus "lab leak" theory as implausible and racist. "I deleted my earlier tweets about the origins of the pandemic because they were badly phrased. The origin of the pandemic is an important line of reporting that my colleagues are covering aggressively," reporter Apoorva Mandavilli wrote.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CBS admits COVID lab-leak theory developments are 'vindication of sorts for Trump-era officials'

CBS offered a rather stunning concession about the coronavirus lab-leak theory that was first introduced by the Trump administration last year. On Thursday, CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes appeared on "CBS This Morning" to report on President Biden's order for intelligence officials to issue a report about the origins of COVID within 90 days. But recent developments suggest that the lab-leak theory could actually be what started the pandemic, particularly after the Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence believes at least three Wuhan scientists were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms back in November 2019.
Presidential Electionbreakingnewsandreligion.online

EXCLUSIVE: HUNTER BIDEN Admits on Audio He Smoked Crack With DC Mayor Marion Barry – Intel Agencies Covered This Up

An audio recording of Hunter Biden talking to a friend about smoking crack cocaine with a famous mayor of DC was recently handed over to The Gateway Pundit. This reintroduces the fact that Joe Biden wrote laws about drug usage that he had no intention of following, even in his own family. It also proves, once again, that the government covered up crimes by the Biden family by suppressing Hunter’s laptop, and that our Intelligence agencies’ leaders interfered in the 2020 Presidential election.
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

Racists Murder People Of Color – Where’s The Outrage?

Racists last week murdered three more people of color. Yet there were no protest marches, no angry op-eds, and no demands for de-funding or systemic change. Maybe the silence has something to do with the fact that the neither the killers nor the victims fit the preferred political narrative. That’s a tragedy. These particular victims of color should not be treated with any less respect than any others. So let’s say their names: Weerawat Karanborirak. Sikharin Sangamram. Soumya Santosh.