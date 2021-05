With 30 years of creating craft beer with funky names and a taste that Davis students keep going back for, this year’s Best of Davis Brewery goes to Sudwerk Brewery Co., beating out its competitors by 63.2%. Sudwerk Brewing Co. is located at 2001 Second Street in Davis, giving customers their favorite beers and pretzels. According to their website, the brewing company was founded in 1989 by two German descendants.