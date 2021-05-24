newsbreak-logo
Time to Schein: Julio Jones Wants OUT of the Atlanta Falcons

Posted by 
247Sports
 4 days ago

Adam Schein reacts to news that Julio Jones has requested to be traded out of the Atlanta Falcons, and discusses the potential teams that may be potential fits.

247Sports

