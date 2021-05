(Griswold) Described as one of the most positive people you’ll ever encounter, former Griswold coach Jane Chaillie is our “Why I Coach” guest this week. Chaillie led the Tigers to great heights in cross country and track. She pinpoints one big key to all the success and that was family, “Everything was about being a family. So it was about how you performed, but it was also about how you encouraged each other. That’s probably one of my biggest takeaways and things that I miss the most from coaching.”