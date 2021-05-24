An amatuers take on chatoyance - shellac - linseed oil - Laquer, Walnut and maple.

I must first explain the problems in this blog entry. One, I am very new to these finishes. Two, they are impossible to photograph. Three, they are subjective, opinionated, skewed and applied hastily by me the amatuer. It became obvious to me chatoyance was not as easily defined as one would think. Correction, beauty is not as easily defined as one would think. I thought I was hullicinating as some of the finishes seemed to change the angle at which they reflected, but my mom always swore I was a problem child, so keep that in mind.