Mike Onwenu out of Michigan was by far the most important player in the draft last year for the New England Patriots. He was selected in the sixth round and made appearances at tackle and guard, while starting all 16 games as a rookie. Onwenu earned the largest amount of performance-based pay ($554,792) on the team and he earned every penny of it. The only player to pass Onwenu in percentage of snaps was Joe Thuney, who went on to sign a five-year, $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.