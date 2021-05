If you only looked at the standings or the box score, you might think the talent gap between the University of Utah softball team and the UCLA Bruins would be near insurmountable. But if you watched every pitch and saw every inning of the four-game series that took place this weekend, you’d find that the difference between the No. 2 ranked Bruins and the Utes — who are ranked very last in the Pac-12 — is minimal.