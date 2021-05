The Cubs losing to the Pirates yesterday was secondary for me, as I felt no reason to complain about my first trip to a Major League Ballpark in 599 days. The day was better even than what I expected going into it. There will be a day when limited capacity crowds aren’t a thing any more. But until then, I’ll gladly enjoy the additional leg room, walking space on the concourse, and short wait lines. Can’t wait to have that experience again at Soldier Field.