NBA

Time to Schein: An Underperforming Anthony Davis Costs the Lakers Game 1 Against the Suns

247Sports
 4 days ago

Adam Schein discusses Anthony Davis' lackluster performance against the Phoenix Suns and the future of the Suns' NBA post-season run.

Person
Anthony Davis
#Lakers#Time#The Phoenix Suns
NBABleacher Report

Devin Booker Powers Suns to Game 1 Win over LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Welcome back to the postseason, Phoenix. The Suns returned to the playoffs for the first time since the 2009-10 season and didn't disappoint, beating LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series. This one had a bit...
NBAYardbarker

Anthony Davis Status in Lakers Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers will host the Los Angeles Lakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon in Indiana. The Pacers are coming off a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks 142-133 in Indiana on Thursday, and if they had won that game, they would have surpassed the Charlotte Hornets in the standings.
NBARealGM

Anthony Davis: Lakers Need To Stay Locked In On Steph Curry 'At All Times'

Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder discussed the importance of stopping Steph Curry ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers play-in tournament game against the Golden State Warriors. "We know who the head of the snake is, it's Steph. We got to do our best to contain him. It's gonna be a team effort, not just all the pressure on the guards. ... We got to make sure we keep an eye on him and stay locked in on him at all times," said Anthony Davis.
NBAaseaofblue.com

Anthony Davis shines in crunch time as Lakers edge Warriors

Davis racked up 25 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 42 minutes of Wednesday's 103-100 play-in win over the Warriors. He scored 13 in the fourth quarter alone to help the Lakers clinch the No. 7 seed in the NBA Playoffs. Up next is Devin Booker and the No. 2 seed Suns.