Kokomo Schools appoints Mike Sargent as superintendent

Kokomo Perspective
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees has appointed one of its own as superintendent. Tonight, Kokomo school board members approved a three-year contract for Dr. Michael Sargent as superintendent. DSargent begins his duties at Kokomo Schools July 1 with an annual salary of $141,500.00. Board President Crystal Sanburn noted that after an extensive search, the board believed the best fit happened to be right here in Kokomo Schools.

