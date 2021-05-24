Kokomo Schools appoints Mike Sargent as superintendent
The Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees has appointed one of its own as superintendent. Tonight, Kokomo school board members approved a three-year contract for Dr. Michael Sargent as superintendent. DSargent begins his duties at Kokomo Schools July 1 with an annual salary of $141,500.00. Board President Crystal Sanburn noted that after an extensive search, the board believed the best fit happened to be right here in Kokomo Schools.kokomoperspective.com