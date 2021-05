I learned to preserve fruit and vegetables each season by the two most important women in my life, my gramma Winget and my mom. It wasn’t until I moved to Newport in my late 20’s that I bottled pickled asparagus for the first time with my husband's gramma Tami, we called her GG. I was lucky enough to have her as one of my best friends. She and I bought over 50 lbs of fresh Oregon Asparagus the spring of 2001. That’s when I learned that I love my pickled asparagus a little more spicy, the red chili flakes and a little extra vinegar make it so delicious! It took us two full days of cleaning, cutting and bottling our asparagus to finally get it pickled. We enjoyed that asparagus for months.