Did future ownership goals dictate Russell Wilson’s wishlist of possible trade destinations?

Mark your calendars: The Colts will kick off the 2021 NFL season Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. against Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. After some public signs of frustration and early spring rumors, Wilson is in a "fantastic place" with the Seahawks heading into the 2021 season. The Seahawks have made the playoffs in eight of Wilson's nine seasons as Seattle's starting quarterback; they've won the NFC West in four of those years. Wilson is a seven-time Pro Bowler who threw for a career high 40 touchdowns in 2020.