Are guided theme tours enlightening or infuriating? We try and settle the debate
Generally speaking, there are two types of travelers: those who love guided tours, and those who would rather be trampled by sheep than be herded like them into a tourist attraction. Tours are as old as the tourism industry itself, but theme tours are a newer phenomenon. Promising an inside look at your favorite movies, books, and TV shows, they offer an experience many argue you simply can’t get on your own.matadornetwork.com