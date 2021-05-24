Are guided theme tours enlightening or infuriating? We try and settle the debate

Lyon is a lovely city that lies happily in the romantic country of France. The fact that it is also the capital city of France makes its position high in the list of the world's top travel destinations. This explains why Lyon is brimming with tourists throughout the year. There are too many sights to see, and you will need around a week to go to all the important places. This is why you must sign up for the Lyon Guided Tour. If that's not enough, we have mentioned below more reasons as to why you should take the Lyon Guided Tour.