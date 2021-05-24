newsbreak-logo
Haylee Prescott takes first place in high jump as Carbon competes in 3A State Championships

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaylee Prescott continued her dominance as the Carbon track and field squad was in Kaysville at Davis High School for the 3A State Championships last weekend. Prescott ended the weekend on the at the top of the podium after earning a first place finish in the high jump. Both the boys and girls teams had terrific showing ending the two day competition in the top 6 out of 16 schools.

