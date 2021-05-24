Kathie Durst was ‘frantic’ in fight with Robert Durst night she vanished and previously called him ‘homicidal,’ jurors hear

Now 21 years after Susan Berman was shot to death in her Benedict Canyon bungalow, Robert Durst is on trial for her murder. Opening arguments began more than a year ago but proceedings were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 17, court resumed with questions for the jury that was seated in March 2020 to determine if this is still the same panel that should sit in judgment of the 78-year-old Durst, whose eventful life came into focus in the 2015 HBO series The Jinx.