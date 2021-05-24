Kathie Durst was ‘frantic’ in fight with Robert Durst night she vanished and previously called him ‘homicidal,’ jurors hear
Kathie Durst was “frantic” and fighting with her real estate tycoon husband Robert Durst the night she was last seen alive in New York in 1982, a friend testified Monday. Fadwa Najamy said the “outgoing” young medical student made an unexpected appearance at her family’s regular Sunday evening dinner the night of Jan. 31, 1982, and asked to speak with her older sister Gilberte, the close friend she’d met while studying nursing in Connecticut.www.msn.com