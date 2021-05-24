Packaging supplier sues 1908 Brands, claiming $1.2M in non-payment

The CDC, State of Colorado, and Boulder County have recently announced updates to their mask requirements. The Town of Erie will also be following suit with some new expectations with regard to face coverings in Town facilities. Starting tomorrow, May 16, the Town will be encouraging unvaccinated visitors to our facilities to wear a face covering, while vaccinated members of the public or of staff no longer need to wear a mask. We will not be requiring proof of vaccination in order to verify the status of anyone in the building. This is on the "honor system" for all people entering the building.