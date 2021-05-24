RAINY DAYS CONTINUE

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Comal; Hays SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAYS AND NORTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spring Branch, or 11 miles northwest of Canyon Lake Dam, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Spring Branch, Fischer and Guadalupe River State Park.