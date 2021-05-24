RAINY DAYS CONTINUE

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Hays; Lee; Travis; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN CALDWELL...CENTRAL HAYS...TRAVIS...CENTRAL BASTROP AND NORTHWESTERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Granger Dam to near Buda. Movement was east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Kyle, Taylor, Buda, Lockhart, Elgin, Bastrop, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Granger, Lexington, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Windemere, Hutto and Manor.