newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Marcos, TX

RAINY DAYS CONTINUE

San Marcos Daily Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Marcos has seen rainfall throughout the last week. Showers fell across the city Monday. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitoring stations in San Marcos, nearly 0.70 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period between Sunday afternoon and Monday. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Marcos, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainy Days#Thunderstorms#Rainy Days#Rainfall#Showers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Hays County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hays The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Hays County in south central Texas Central Travis County in south central Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1109 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Buda, Tanglewood Forest, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Bear Creek, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Manchaca, Sunset Valley, San Leanna, Hays, Lost Creek, and Camp Mabry. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Comal County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comal, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Comal; Hays SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAYS AND NORTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spring Branch, or 11 miles northwest of Canyon Lake Dam, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Spring Branch, Fischer and Guadalupe River State Park.
Bastrop County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Hays; Lee; Travis; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN CALDWELL...CENTRAL HAYS...TRAVIS...CENTRAL BASTROP AND NORTHWESTERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Granger Dam to near Buda. Movement was east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Kyle, Taylor, Buda, Lockhart, Elgin, Bastrop, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Granger, Lexington, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Windemere, Hutto and Manor.
Bastrop County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 06:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Hays; Travis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALDWELL...SOUTHEASTERN HAYS...SOUTHEASTERN TRAVIS AND SOUTHWESTERN BASTROP COUNTIES At 655 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Uhland, or near Kyle, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include San Marcos, Kyle, Lockhart, Bastrop, Martindale, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Niederwald, Cedar Creek, Wyldwood, Camp Swift, Webberville, Creedmoor, Phelan, Hills Prairie, Garfield, Rockne, Watterson, Maha and Maxwell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH