Overnight Health Care: White House pushes for independent investigation on COVID-19 origins | Former Trump FDA chief cites growing circumstantial evidence on lab theory | US advises against traveling to Japan ahead of Olympics

Washington DC [US], May 26 (ANI): A senior White House coronavirus adviser has said the world needs to "get to the bottom" of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic while adding that the WHO and China need to do more to reach the definitive answers in the matter."It is our position that we need to get to the bottom of this and we need a completely transparent process from China. We need the WHO (World Health Organization) to assist in that matter. We don't feel like that we have that now," said WH Covid advisor Andy Slavitt on Tuesday during a briefing.