Overnight Health Care: White House pushes for independent investigation on COVID-19 origins | Former Trump FDA chief cites growing circumstantial evidence on lab theory | US advises against traveling to Japan ahead of Olympics
Welcome to Monday's Overnight Health Care. Cicadas have finally emerged, and they're loud. In distress over the cicadas and their "songs," local officials are begging residents of one Georgia county to stop calling 911 over the insects, after getting reports of "alarms" going off. If you have any tips, email...www.msn.com