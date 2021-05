Marvel's Avengers has already revealed two of the promised MCU costumes, and now they're introducing the next Marvel Cinematic Universe costume on its way to the game. That would be the Incredible Hulk's costume from Avengers: Endgame, specifically the grey, purple, and white outfit he wears. Fans of the look from Endgame should be pleased with the accuracy, though like most of the other costumes in the game the hair of the character stays the same, so those going in expecting a 1 to 1 likeness are not going to get that. The suit hits the marketplace on May 20th.