newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Angst, intimacy and heartbreak abound on Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album ‘Sour’

By Salem Sulaiman
Daily Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo pop star in recent memory has had a rise to stardom quite like Olivia Rodrigo’s. The Disney-actress-turned-singer became a worldwide sensation seemingly overnight after the release of her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January. The track blew up on TikTok, and it wasn’t long before it took the rest of the internet by storm: “Drivers License” broke Spotify’s record for most streams in a single week and spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. After the success of “Drivers License,” all eyes were on Rodrigo as critics and fans waited eagerly to see whether she would live up to the high standard set by her debut. She quickly met that standard with her subsequent hits “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” and with the arrival of her debut album Sour, Rodrigo has shown that she’s even more talented and multifaceted than we anticipated.

www.dailycal.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angst#Emotional Intimacy#Friendship#Musical Styles#Smash Hits#Disney#Tiktok#Heartbreak#Rodrigo Rounds#Sweet Voice#Dramatic Synths#Stardom#Unresolved Feelings#Pop Punk Legends#Eyes#Ex Boyfriend#Themes#Soft Piano#Deja Vu#Billboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicVulture

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Stripped-Down ‘Enough for You’ Video

When a music video’s filmed in black-and-white, you know it’s serious. When it’s filmed in black-and-white and it consists of a solo artist sitting on a stool playing an acoustic guitar? Honey, you’re about to have your heart shattered by someone baring their soul. So we don’t have to warn you that Olivia Rodrigo’s new live music video for her song “enough for you,” from her new album Sour, is powerful, to say the least. Without any additional production and just some simple guitar-picking, Rodrigo’s songwriting is front and center in this performance. For better or for worse, the emotional journey writ plain on Rodrigo’s face through the video will remind you of every breakup you’ve ever had. But you probably already could have guessed that, from the black-and-white.
Musiccoupdemainmagazine.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases new song 'good 4 u' + 'Sour' album trailer.

Ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, Olivia Rodrigo has shared a new song, 'good 4 u', as well as a live performance video for 'deja vu', and a trailer for her forthcoming album 'Sour' (out next week). Listen to / watch all of the above below...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Is One Sweet Entreé Into a Lifetime of Music-Making: Album Review

Chances are that, on the first or second listen, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, “Sour,” will remind you of Billie Eilish’s own freshman effort from a little over two years ago. It’s not so much that, at 18, Rodrigo is still young enough to count a 19-year-old as an influence — although you do get the distinct impression at times that she’s taken a few lessons from Eilish to go along with the many, many pieces of homework she’s taken home from Taylor Swift. It’s more to do with feeling that same sensation with “Sour” that you might have when “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” first came across the midnight transom: If she’s this strong in her first very first at-bat, how mighty might she be when she’s 30? And then, why are we worrying about a dozen years down the line when there’s an album this good right in front of us? How sweet it is.
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Drop Everything Now! Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Album Interpolates a Taylor Swift Song

We all knew Olivia Rodrigo was a big Taylor Swift fan, but she just took it up a notch with her Sour album. With the album being released at midnight local time on Friday, New Zealand fans got the first listen to the new tracks and noted that "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" features Swift and Jack Antonoff as writers. POPSUGAR can confirm that Swift and Antonoff have writing credits on the song, but did not collaborate on the track. While fans initially thought the track sampled Swift's "New Year's Day" from Reputation, it's actually an interpolation of the song. Fittingly, the song also includes a few Easter eggs. The track title includes the numbers 1 and 3, which combined is Swift's lucky number, 13. Also, if you add up the release date of the album, 2 + 0 + 2 + 1 + 0 + 5 + 2 + 1, it equals 13 as well. Sneaky!
Musicthewestnews.com

Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR Lyrics and Tracklist

SOUR is debut studio album by Olivia Rodrigo, released through Geffen Records and Interscope Records. Initially envisioned as an EP, SOUR was later expanded to a full-length album due to the breakout success of her debut single, “drivers license,” released on January 8, 2021. The announcement of the album on...
CelebritiesStereogum

Premature Evaluation: Olivia Rodrigo Sour

“I want it to be, like, messy,” Olivia Rodrigo explains, right between the classy orchestral feint and the jagged power-chord guitar riff that comes crashing in to replace it. What immediately follows lives up to that description in one sense: a raw and aggressive rock song called “brutal” that gives voice to the 18-year-old singer’s anger, anxiety, and exasperation. In another sense the opening track on Rodrigo’s debut album Sour quite tidily sums up her situation as she sees it. “I’m so insecure I think/ That I’ll die before I drink/ And I’m so caught up in the news/ Of who likes me and who hates you,” begins Rodrigo, the biggest breakout pop star of 2021 by far. “And I’m so tired that I might/ Quit my job, start a new life/ And they’d all be so disappointed/ ‘Cause who am I if not exploited?”
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Olivia Rodrigo gives Taylor Swift a writing credit on her debut album

Olivia Rodrigo really may be Taylor Swift's biggest fan. The "Driver's License" singer has given Swift a writing credit on her debut album, "Sour," for the song "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back." Swift and her longtime producer Jack Antonoff are listed because the song is a nod to Swift's lucky number, 13 and was inspired by "New Year's Day" from Swift's 2017 album, "Reputation."
Musicfangirlish.com

Music Monday: Lets Talk Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’

Relationships are complicated, and I get that. But what I thought I understood about the complications of relationships, I did not know and needed Olivia Rodrigo to teach me. On Friday, Olivia’s debut album, SOUR came out and it was greeted with not only Gen X acclaim, but everyone loved it. Hell, I wanted to travel back to high school, make up with some men in my life, and then dump them so I could send them the lyrics and/or songs that Olivia introduced into our lives.
MusicVanity Fair

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Introduces the Pop Star as a Vulnerable Work in Progress

On “brutal,” the opening track of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, she slams the brakes on her fast track to super stardom. “I’m so tired that I might quit my job / start a new life and they’d all be so disappointed / because who am I if not exploited,” she talks-sings through her teenage angst. “God! It’s brutal out here,” she howls. It’s a modest way to prime listeners to go easy on her—it’s her first time after all.
MusicRefinery29

Why It Literally Hurts To Listen To Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour

If you woke up to your entire timeline feeling feelings about Olivia Rodrigo's newly-released Sour, you are far from alone. In fact, nothing has made us feel quite as emo in perhaps a whole entire generation. "Sour is excellent and also, I hope, the new Jagged Little Pill in that I hope even the teens who have not yet had the chance to have their hearts broken can listen to it and go through every emotion as an anticipatory exercise," one listener tweeted. "Olivia Rodrigo's whole album Sour is your friendly reminder to never hurt a Pisces' feelings," another posted. "I've spent the entire pandemic regressing into an angsty teenager and I just reached my final form, thank u Olivia Rodrigo," read another tweet.
Musichot1061.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Olivia Rodrigo finally fed her fans with Sour, her highly anticipated debut album that she released on Friday (May 21) via Geffen Records. The 11-track project includes her previously released breakout debut hit “Drivers License,” which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, her top 10 hit “Deja Vu” and her latest song “Good 4 U.”
Musicfilmdaily.co

Olivia Rodrigo drops her album ‘SOUR’: What’s Twitter’s reaction?

If Taylor Swift calls Olivia Rodrigo her daughter, it is with good reason. Rodrigo seems to have nailed the genre of the heartbreak songs, the songs you listen to when you’re going through a vast miscellany of emotions in the aftermath of either falling in — or out of — love. In the process, she’s added her Gen-Z touch to it & honored Swift’s legacy of heartbreak songs.
MusicPosted by
People

Lyrics from Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album SOUR That Make the Perfect Instagram Captions

Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album, SOUR, on May 21, and wow, it's the emo-pop-punk confection of the summer. The album is a mix of old-school Taylor Swift (which makes sense considering Swift is one of Rodrigo's heroes) with hints of Paramore, and — if you're not currently in high school — man, it'll take you back. The angsty album centers on 18-year-old Rodrigo's run-in with her first heartbreak, and it has plenty of lyrical gems for your next Instagram caption. Or maybe a subtweet or two? We won't judge.
MusicThe Ringer

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Review. Plus: Is Pop-Punk Back?

Olivia Rodrigo’s major label debut is out, so Charles Holmes invites on Tea Time host Kate Halliwell and producer Lani Renaldo to talk all things Sour (0:00). Then, Grace Spelman returns to the podcast! She, Charles, and Lani discuss the state of pop-punk (30:15:) and how Travis Barker became the mastermind behind its resurgence (46:50).
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Why are fans comparing Olivia Rodrigo, the singer of “Good 4 U,” to Lorde?

Why are fans comparing Olivia Rodrigo, the singer of “Good 4 U,” to Lorde?. Olivia Rodrigo, a Disney+ singer, is the newest teen pop sensation, and many have compared her to previous teen “It Girls.” Rodrigo has been compared to Lorde, the singer of “Melodrama,” by many of her fans. They have a lot in common on the surface: they’re both singers who compose their own songs and come from a position of raw vulnerability. Plus, they were both teenagers when they released their first major singles — Rodrigo’s “drivers license” and Lorde’s “Royals.” Here are some reactions to the Rodrigo and Lorde link from fans.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Olivia Rodrigo Meets Paramore in This Pop-Punk "Good 4 U" x "Misery Business" Mashup

Olivia Rodrigo was only 4 years old at the height of the pop-punk era, aka when Paramore released the draw-on-your-sneakers anthem "Misery Business." While she wasn't in the recording studio in 2003, this seamless mashup of "Good 4 U" and "Misery Business" has me convinced these songs are rhythmic soulmates. With millions of views across TikTok, the mix is audible proof that Rodrigo's Avril Lavigne-inspired outfits and music video costumes aren't the only nostalgic callback to the '90s and '00s on her debut album Sour.
Internetwmagazine.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Is Destroying Twitter, But They Love It

Good Friday morning. Hope you have a relaxing, warm, pre-summer weekend in store. But first, you absolutely have to listen to Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour and let it emotionally destroy you, leaving you to relive all your youthful heartbreaks. It’s what all the girls on Twitter are doing. Not...