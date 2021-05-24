Twitch Rivals Mortal Kombat X Lives put on hold due to players being doxed

The 1995 live-action adaptation of Mortal Kombat has been considered the holy grail of video game adaptations by movie goers and fans alike. It has the right amount of game inferences, 90s camp, and humor. Who could ever forget the iconic beckon of ‘MORTAL KOMBAT’ during the opening credits. It has ingrained itself in pop culture. While the game franchise rolls on strong, the movie universe stopped to a halt. 1997’s Mortal Kombat Annihilation didn’t exactly make matters easier. Twisting and contorting through developmental stages, we arrive at the present day. A day and age where a Mortal Kombat movie could finally capitalize on the brutal violence of the game, unlike the PG-13 rating of the 1995 version. While promises of fatalities and animalities are a given, there’s also a chance to build upon the lore of games past. Could an MK movie be fun, violent, and display a story that’s more than just window dressing?