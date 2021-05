A master of coachspeak, Jay Johnson loves to say that the upcoming game or series is the most important one. He didn’t have to say that this week for it to be true. Arizona wraps up its Pac-12 slate this weekend with three games at Oregon State, a series that will have a huge say in whether the Wildcats earn at least a share of their first conference title since 2012. A good showing in Corvallis can also help the UA lock up a top-8 seed for the NCAA Tournament, which would mean being able to host both regional and Super Regional games on the road to the College World Series.