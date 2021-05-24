newsbreak-logo
Josh Hawley Slams Dems Over 'Incendiary' Israel Rhetoric That's Fueling 'Violence Against Jews'

By Aila Slisco
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said Monday that "incendiary rhetoric" from Democrats about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has fueled a surge of antisemitic attacks. Hawley plans to introduce a Senate resolution condemning what he says is antisemitic rhetoric coming from the left. During an appearance on Fox News, the senator reacted to President Joe Biden's Monday tweet condemning the "despicable" rise in antisemitic attacks, saying he was surprised the president "took this long" to address the issue. He suggested that other Democratic lawmakers who had spoken against Israeli government policies "contributed" to the recent rise in attacks.

U.S. Politicsnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Democrats blaming Israel for conflict

TO THE EDITOR: Over the last few weeks, we have witnessed Iranian-sponsored Hamas launch thousands of rockets indiscriminately at Israeli citizens. Some believe the recent conflict was started by Hamas to influence justices deciding a property dispute winding its way through the Israeli Supreme Court. Others think it’s retaliation for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to once again postpone elections even though he’s in the 17th year of his first four-year term.
Congress & CourtsUnion Leader

Republicans denounce Taylor Greene's Holocaust remarks

WASHINGTON -- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy denounced fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday for likening COVID-19 masks to the badges the Nazis forced Jews to wear in the Holocaust, but did not suggest any disciplinary action against the firebrand ally to former President Donald Trump. "Marjorie is wrong,...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Cori Bush needs to explain her stand on the anti-Israel boycott movement

The anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions movement gained momentum during the recent two-week battle between the Israeli military and Hamas in Gaza — boosted in part by Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis. Bush has been outspoken in her support of the movement, drawing less-than-fair accusations from pro-Israel groups that she and other BDS supporters are anti-Semitic. That label, similar to calling someone racist, is so loaded with historical baggage and hurtful to the accused that it deserves to be deployed with extreme caution.
Foreign PolicyYNET News

How split is the Democratic party over Israel?

U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to extinguish a fire that threatens to incinerate the bipartisan nature of the American-Israeli relationship in the wake of the latest conflict in Gaza. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. No shift....
Presidential Electionnsjonline.com

HARSANYI: Biden is off to a disastrous start

Presidents aren’t supreme beings imbued with the power to dictate economic conditions, pandemics or international events. We give them far too much credit and blame for the vagaries of the world. That said, there are some things that presidents do have the power to influence. The location of MLB’s All-Star...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WHYY

How the Gaza violence marked a shift in the American political debate over Israel

For decades, Democrats and Republicans alike have stood by Israel, almost unconditionally, insisting the country has a right to defend itself. President Biden did that throughout the recent conflict as Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Now, Biden has pledged to help replenish Israel’s air defense system while promising humanitarian aid to Gaza, which was pounded by fierce Israeli airstrikes before a cease-fire took effect early Friday.
Congress & Courtsshowmeprogress.com

Josh Hawley (r): This you?

Question: On Passage of the Bill (S. 937, As Amended) Required For Majority: 3/5Vote Result: Bill Passed. Measure Number: S. 937 (COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act) Measure Title: A bill to facilitate the expedited review of COVID-19 hate crimes, and for other purposes. Vote Counts:. YEAs 94. NAYs 1. Not Voting...
WorldPosted by
Axios

Biden irks Israel by weighing in on violence between Jews and Arabs

The Biden administration's public and private comments on the inter-communal violence between Jews and Arabs in Israel have irked Israeli officials. What they're saying: One Israeli official lamenting the U.S. intervention asked me: "Would Israel dare to weigh in on the George Floyd killing?" The big picture: The crisis in...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden 'expressed his support' for Israel-Hamas ceasefire directly to Netanyahu

President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday he is joining calls for a ceasefire in the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict. Biden, according to a readout of the call with the Israeli leader released by the White House Monday evening, "reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks" and "welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem."