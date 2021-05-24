Josh Hawley Slams Dems Over 'Incendiary' Israel Rhetoric That's Fueling 'Violence Against Jews'

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said Monday that "incendiary rhetoric" from Democrats about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has fueled a surge of antisemitic attacks. Hawley plans to introduce a Senate resolution condemning what he says is antisemitic rhetoric coming from the left. During an appearance on Fox News, the senator reacted to President Joe Biden's Monday tweet condemning the "despicable" rise in antisemitic attacks, saying he was surprised the president "took this long" to address the issue. He suggested that other Democratic lawmakers who had spoken against Israeli government policies "contributed" to the recent rise in attacks.