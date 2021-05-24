Tornado Warning issued for Kearny by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kearny A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL KEARNY COUNTY At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Lakin, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lakin and Deerfield. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kearny SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL KEARNY COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1133 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Deerfield, moving north at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Deerfield.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN KEARNY COUNTIES At 817 PM CDT/717 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Syracuse, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hamilton and northwestern Kearny Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN KEARNY COUNTIES At 817 PM CDT/717 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Syracuse, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hamilton and northwestern Kearny Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, KSweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds behind the cold front may kick up dust leading to periods of reduced visibility in some spots. Elevated showers and thunderstorms could also convectively enhance wind gusts.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton Fire Danger Saturday Afternoon and Early Evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...South around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.