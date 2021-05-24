Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anton, or 9 miles southeast of Littlefield, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Littlefield, Anton, Spade and Whitharral. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov