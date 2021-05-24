newsbreak-logo
Kearny County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kearny by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kearny A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL KEARNY AND SOUTHWESTERN FINNEY COUNTIES At 815 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Deerfield, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Deerfield. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN

alerts.weather.gov
Kearny County, KS
Deerfield, KS
