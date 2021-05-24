The Office actor Mark York who played Billy Merchant ‘dead at 55 after an illness’

THE Office actor Mark York is dead at the age of 55 after he "passed of an illness."

He was best known for playing Billy Merchant on the popular NBC sitcom.

According to TMZ, Mark passed away last week at Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio, however while his death is said to have come quick, an exact cause of death has not been confirmed.

Mark, who was a paraplegic since 1988 after he was involved in an automobile accident, began his acting career with small TV roles, including a part in CSI: New York in 2004 as well as Fighting Words in 2007.

However, it was his incredible character on The Office that really reeled in fans, especially due to his fantastic comedic delivery.

His memorable performance occurred on a season 2 episode titled The Injury which has Steve Carell's Michael Scott inviting Mark's character to talk about people with disabilities, which turns out to be one very uncomfortable meeting.

In real life, Mark was all about leading the charge to raise money and awareness to find a cure for paralysis.

He once told Dayton Daily News how the cast and crew of The Office was all about his efforts: "The line producer, Randy Cordray, approved a ‘set visit’ for our foundation to be able to raffle off as a prize in order to bring in the needed funding to cure paralysis.

“Steve Carell even suggested that we (he) shoot a PSA right there on the set of The Office.

“Also, Oscar Nunez verbalized to me that he is open to being included in it as well.”

Mark, who grew up in Ohio, had been focusing on his work as an inventor, and according to the outlet had already secured two patents for his inventions.

Mark is survived by his brother and his parents.