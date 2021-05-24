newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Office actor Mark York who played Billy Merchant ‘dead at 55 after an illness’

By Bryan Brunati
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecvWb_0a9rUjJR00

THE Office actor Mark York is dead at the age of 55 after he "passed of an illness."

He was best known for playing Billy Merchant on the popular NBC sitcom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pug6n_0a9rUjJR00
The Office actor Mark York is 'dead at 55' Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUQZI_0a9rUjJR00
He was best known for playing Billy Merchant on the NBC sitcom Credit: NBC

According to TMZ, Mark passed away last week at Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio, however while his death is said to have come quick, an exact cause of death has not been confirmed.

Mark, who was a paraplegic since 1988 after he was involved in an automobile accident, began his acting career with small TV roles, including a part in CSI: New York in 2004 as well as Fighting Words in 2007.

However, it was his incredible character on The Office that really reeled in fans, especially due to his fantastic comedic delivery.

His memorable performance occurred on a season 2 episode titled The Injury which has Steve Carell's Michael Scott inviting Mark's character to talk about people with disabilities, which turns out to be one very uncomfortable meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tscam_0a9rUjJR00
Mark, seen here with an unknown woman, was said to have passed away at Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio, however the official cause of his death isn't confirmed Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLuqg_0a9rUjJR00
His most memorable appearance on The Office was on season 2 episode The Injury Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8DKK_0a9rUjJR00
The scene was an uncomfortable meeting about disabilities which led to hilarious results Credit: NBC

In real life, Mark was all about leading the charge to raise money and awareness to find a cure for paralysis.

He once told Dayton Daily News how the cast and crew of The Office was all about his efforts: "The line producer, Randy Cordray, approved a ‘set visit’ for our foundation to be able to raffle off as a prize in order to bring in the needed funding to cure paralysis.

“Steve Carell even suggested that we (he) shoot a PSA right there on the set of The Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixFAx_0a9rUjJR00
Billy poses with Steve Carell Credit: Marcus A York

Most read in Celebrity

“Also, Oscar Nunez verbalized to me that he is open to being included in it as well.”

Mark, who grew up in Ohio, had been focusing on his work as an inventor, and according to the outlet had already secured two patents for his inventions.

Mark is survived by his brother and his parents.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
19K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Ohio, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Oscar Nunez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Sitcom#Cause Of Death#Nbc#Csi#Dayton Daily News#The Office#Psa#Celebrity#Miami Valley Hospital#Fighting Words#Paralysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

How old is Glenn Close?

GLENN Close first hit the big time as the bunny boiler in Fatal Attraction. But since then she has become one of Hollywood's most in demand actresses. Glenn is 74 years old having been born on March 19, 1947 - and we can only hope that we look half as good at her age as she does.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What did Heather Morris say about Lea Michele?

HEATHER Morris, who appeared in the hit Fox musical series Glee alongside Lea Michele, has spoken out about her former co-star. Michele had previously been accused by actress Samantha Ware of making her life "a living hell" on the set of the show. What did Heather Morris say about Lea...
MoviesPosted by
The US Sun

What Netflix movie will Lindsay Lohan star in?

LINDSAY Lohan just announced her return to acting since she ruled the screen in the early 2000s. Netflix has announced the production of a new movie starring Lohan. Lohan is slated to star in a yet-to-be-titled holiday Netflix romantic comedy. According to Logline, Lohan will play a “newly engaged, spoiled...