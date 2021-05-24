newsbreak-logo
Booneville’s Hallie Burns voted SBLive’s Mississippi High School Softball Player of the Week

By Regan Dickson
Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Booneville Hallie Burns for being voted SBLive’s Mississippi High School Softball Player of the Week for May 10-16! The sophomore pitched all 14 innings of Booneville’s two-game series sweep over Raleigh. She won Game One 1-0, allowing one hit and one walk with 14 strikeouts. She gave up seven hits in Game Two, but held Raleigh to one earned run with seven strikeouts and went 2-for-4 at the plate.

