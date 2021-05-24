Northern Miss. counties continue to deal with high unemployment rate

MISSISSIPPI — While job numbers continue to improve across the country, one north Mississippi county continues to deal with a double-digit unemployment rate.

Coahoma County has the 7th highest unemployment rate in the state at 10.1 percent.

FOX13 turned to a long-time leader about what’s being done.

Paul Pearson has been a Coahoma County Supervisor for 26 years. He said businesses continue to move to the delta, so he has no explanation for the high unemployment. Instead, he chooses to look at the positive of what is coming.

“It’s not that we have a lack of opportunity here. We have jobs and we have safety card, who is looking for people. We got standard industrial who is looking for people. We have at least 100 or more opportunities for people to go to work and it’s really good-paying jobs with good pay and benefits and insurance,” Pearson said.

Pearson told us that several new businesses have moved into the county in the last year and he hopes that will help lower unemployment numbers.

“We have a steel industry that has moved here from Chicago and we have image industries and they have created 50 jobs and they are looking for people and we have a company called people shores and they do telemarketing and artificial intelligence work,” Pearson said.

Mississippi employment security numbers show 800 people were unemployed before the pandemic in Coahoma County and 820 were unemployed after the pandemic, that’s a two and a half percent increase.

“Even during COVID, we were looking for employees. We had several factories that were looking for employees and we had new businesses,” Pearson said.

Pearson said the restaurant industry in Clarksdale has yet to fully recover from the pandemic. He said many of the restaurants there are having trouble finding help, which slows the tourism industry’s return.

