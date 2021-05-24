newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Northern Miss. counties continue to deal with high unemployment rate

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixUQ7_0a9rTd3I00

MISSISSIPPI — While job numbers continue to improve across the country, one north Mississippi county continues to deal with a double-digit unemployment rate.

Coahoma County has the 7th highest unemployment rate in the state at 10.1 percent.

FOX13 turned to a long-time leader about what’s being done.

Paul Pearson has been a Coahoma County Supervisor for 26 years. He said businesses continue to move to the delta, so he has no explanation for the high unemployment. Instead, he chooses to look at the positive of what is coming.

“It’s not that we have a lack of opportunity here. We have jobs and we have safety card, who is looking for people. We got standard industrial who is looking for people. We have at least 100 or more opportunities for people to go to work and it’s really good-paying jobs with good pay and benefits and insurance,” Pearson said.

Pearson told us that several new businesses have moved into the county in the last year and he hopes that will help lower unemployment numbers.

“We have a steel industry that has moved here from Chicago and we have image industries and they have created 50 jobs and they are looking for people and we have a company called people shores and they do telemarketing and artificial intelligence work,” Pearson said.

Mississippi employment security numbers show 800 people were unemployed before the pandemic in Coahoma County and 820 were unemployed after the pandemic, that’s a two and a half percent increase.

“Even during COVID, we were looking for employees. We had several factories that were looking for employees and we had new businesses,” Pearson said.

Pearson said the restaurant industry in Clarksdale has yet to fully recover from the pandemic. He said many of the restaurants there are having trouble finding help, which slows the tourism industry’s return.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
44K+
Followers
46K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
County
Coahoma County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Unemployment Rate#Delta#Covid#Northern Miss#Good Paying Jobs#Job Numbers#Country#Businesses#Employees#People Shores#Fox13#Memphis App#Chicago#Image Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Mississippi Statewoodworkingnetwork.com

Mississippi sawmill adds 43 jobs; average salary is $51,000

GRENADA, Miss. - Southern yellow pine producer Hankins Lumber is investing $12 million into a new Mississippi sawmill, adding 43 jobs. The average salary for the new jobs will be $51,000. Mississippi's Development Authority is providing aid for the expansion. “Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing...
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Mississippi StateMeridian Star

Who's applying to run the Miss. Department of Transportation?

Mississippi’s elected transportation commissioners have received a handful of resumes for executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, including from Gov. Tate Reeves’ Chief of Staff Brad White, former chairman of the state Republican Party. Other applicants include Jeff Altman, a longtime MDOT employee who’s serving as interim director...
Mississippi StateWDAM-TV

MSDH: Less than 320 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported just more than 300 new daily COVID-19 cases across the state over the three-day weekend. MSDH reported 316 additional cases and three new deaths Monday statewide for the May 14-May 16 weekend period. The three deaths occurred between April...
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
Mississippi StateThe Post and Courier

Supreme Court to consider Mississippi abortion ban that could impact SC

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Supreme Court decided May 17 to take up a lawsuit over Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, paving the way for a potential rollback of longstanding precedent that could have significant implications for South Carolina's more restrictive law. If the increasingly conservative court sides with Mississippi by reversing...
Mississippi Statetheoldhouselife.com

On 11 acres with a pool and a pond! Circa 1931 in Mississippi. $385,000

This is a lot of house for the money! Love the pool! This home was built in 1931. It is located on eleven acres in Tylertown, Mississippi. The home features a grand foyer, original hardwood floors, exposed beams, french doors, and crown molding. The property has a large back porch, patio, big in-ground pool and a pond with a bridge. Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 3,830 square feet. $385,000.
Mississippi Statemarijuanamoment.net

Mississippi Lawmakers Float Special Session To Restore Medical Marijuana Following Supreme Court Ruling

Without a special session, the earliest that the Legislature could enact a medical marijuana program would be in January when the 2022 session begins. A special legislative session is being discussed by political leaders in the wake of last week’s explosive ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court striking down both the state’s new medical marijuana program and the entire initiative process where citizens can gather signatures to place issues on the ballot for voters to decide.
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.