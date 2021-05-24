newsbreak-logo
Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

Tribal health officials said the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,780 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll remained at 1,301.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez reiterated for people to continue getting vaccinated, wearing face masks and social distancing.

“Our Navajo people and our frontline warriors have done so much to bring our numbers down, so please remain diligent and remain strong as we move forward,” Nez said in a statement Monday.

