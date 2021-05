A trip through southern Utah, with its petroglyphs, dinosaur fossils, and ancient geology, is also a trip into deep time. Just keep in mind before you go that the ground you walk on is fragile and precious to Native Nations. Don’t touch, move, or take any artifacts you find, and when you can, stop at the visitor center before heading out on a trail or go with a Native guide so you can be sure you’re treating sacred sites with the utmost respect. For advice on how to responsibly experience some of Southern Utah’s rich history, we talked with Pat Gonzales-Rogers, executive director of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition.