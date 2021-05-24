newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NH

UNH testing lab transitions to helping summer camps with COVID-19 testing

By Jennifer Crompton
WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.H. — Some camps that are on track to take place this summer will have extra help from the University of New Hampshire testing lab. The UNH COVID-19 testing lab has been the gold standard for testing college students and now will be transitioning to help kids go to summer camp. The lab was recognized by the White House as a national best practice, processing more than 600,000 PCR tests since August. It has now moved to Gregg Hall and doubled its capacity.

www.wmur.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NH
Health
City
Durham, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Durham, NH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unh#Pcr Testing#Covid 19 Testing#Tests And Testing#Training Camps#Hampshire College#The White House#Pcr#Unh Testing#Testing College Students#Testing Guidelines#Summer School Students#Samples#Overnight Summer Camps#Public Schools#K 12#Nasal Swab#N H#Technician Julia Ertlet#Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Durham, NHunh.edu

In Our Own Voices: Tatiana Iuferova '20G

"In Our Own Voices" is a photo and story gallery celebrating diversity and the voices that make the UNH Manchester community a wonderful place to live, learn and grow. Their stories are our story—and we are proud to tell it. Tatiana Iuferova '20G, a graduate of the master's in information technology program, shares her story below.
Manchester, NHwzid.com

New Hampshire to host vaccine clinic for deaf individuals

New Hampshire has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers. The Department of Health and Human Services says the clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester.
Windham, NHThe Derry News

Windham High named top high school

WINDHAM — Windham High School was recently named as one of the best high schools in the country. The school ranked fourth within the state of New Hampshire as a top school on the 2021 Best High Schools list, according to U.S. News and World Report. Yearly, this publication reviews...
NHPR

Something Wild: N.H.'s Wildest Neighborhoods

This episode originally aired in May, 2019 and was produced by Andrew Parella. _______________________________________________________________________. Here at Something Wild we love all things wild (even blackflies!) but sometimes it can be helpful to look beyond a single species and consider how many species interact within a given environment. In our periodic series, New Hampshire’s Wild Neighborhoods, we endeavor to do just that and this time we’re looking at peatlands.
Maine StateMiddletown Press

Maine eyes permanent telehealth, New Hampshire court reopens

Maine might extend the ability of its residents to use telehealth services beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Many people in Maine and around the country have transitioned to telehealth during the pandemic, in part to avoid crowded doctors’ offices. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland has proposed a bill to guarantee Maine health care providers have a right to provide telehealth services in the future.
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Manchester School District joins ConVal’s education funding lawsuit

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester School District will be joining the Con-Val School District and several other school districts across the state as co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the State of New Hampshire regarding education funding. Filed in March 2019, the lawsuit claims that the state government does not meet...
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Public HealthNashua Telegraph

One death, 139 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in NH

CONCORD – The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 139 new positive test results for COVID-19 and one death Sunday. Today’s results include 102 people who tested positive by PCR test and 37 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,274 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Durham, NHFosters Daily Democrat

UNH research takes center stage on NH agriculture radio show

DURHAM – Did you know you can make syrup from sycamore trees? And that seedless table grapes grown locally taste nothing like what you get at the grocery store? How about that wet brewers grains are a sustainable, cost-effective alternative for heifer feed? And did you know that researchers with the NH Agricultural Experiment Station at the UNH College of Life Sciences are working to solve a million-dollar problem for the state's growing aquaculture industry?
matadornetwork.com

Tall mountains, 1,000 lakes, and waves make New Hampshire’s outdoor options

Colorado, California, Alaska. A few states spring to mind when we think about America’s great outdoors. If you’re from the Northeast, New Hampshire is probably one of them. For everyone else, it’s more likely known for being one of five states without sales tax. New Englanders are right to identify...
unh.edu

Research Rising to the Challenge

This is an example of research at its best: Spark, UNH’s annual review of research and scholarship. Here for the first time in digital format. Take a look; have a read. Be inspired.
Durham, NHunh.edu

Researching His Future

Travis Fischer ’21 is into research. Specifically, research into diseases like cancer. He wants to help stop them from devastating people’s lives by working to develop new therapies and possibly be among those researchers looking for a cure. A biochemistry, molecular and cellular biology major, Fischer started doing research at...