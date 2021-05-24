UNH testing lab transitions to helping summer camps with COVID-19 testing

DURHAM, N.H. — Some camps that are on track to take place this summer will have extra help from the University of New Hampshire testing lab. The UNH COVID-19 testing lab has been the gold standard for testing college students and now will be transitioning to help kids go to summer camp. The lab was recognized by the White House as a national best practice, processing more than 600,000 PCR tests since August. It has now moved to Gregg Hall and doubled its capacity.