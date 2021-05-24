newsbreak-logo
Letters: A bad plan | Bonta’s opportunity | Pay for pensions | International aid | Blocking bipartisanship | GOP fading?

By Letters To The Editor
Mercury News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a 35-year resident and homeowner, I’m opposed to the Oakland Athletics’ proposed stadium at Howard Terminal for two principal reasons:. • It is not privately financed by the Athletics. The expected $855 million in infrastructure improvements might be better spent on Oakland’s many needs (e.g., homelessness, affordable housing, violence prevention, roads, community mental health services, small business pandemic recovery).

