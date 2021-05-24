GM Scott talks Mets' injuries, search for help

It was a truly ugly week for the Mets offense, only lifted out of the absolute depths of futility by this weekend’s games. As the month of April came to a close, the Mets had lost three straight games and scored a combined two runs in all three games. Even more frustrating still, their opponents scored just four runs across the three games. All of the games were within reach, yet the Mets’ absolute inability to hit with runners in scoring position continued unabated.