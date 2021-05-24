newsbreak-logo
GM Scott talks Mets' injuries, search for help

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- With injuries making the Mets’ daily lineups more representative of Grapefruit League games than regular-season affairs, general manager Zack Scott has been, in his words, “pretty much on the phone all day, every day” in an attempt to patch together a reasonable roster. Many injured Mets -- including Carlos Carrasco, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil -- are likely to remain sidelined for another month or more. As such, Scott has busied himself searching for replacements.

