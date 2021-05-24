newsbreak-logo
San Jose, CA

Police investigating after body found at South Bay landfill

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 3 days ago

( Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) Police are investigating the death of an Arizona woman who was found at a landfill in the San Jose-Milpitas area last week, The Mercury News reported.

Authorities discovered the body on May 19 at Republic Services Newby Island Landfill.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Allycia Kelley and was unhoused at the time of her death.

Kelly has no ties to San Jose and her death is currently under investigation, police said. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call San Jose detectives at 408-277-5283.

