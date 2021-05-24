Technological Innovations in Automotive Travel
The technological progress from the inception of the automotive vehicle to what it is right now is outstanding. In just a span of a little over a century, we have reached unimaginable heights regarding cars. The car was an invention made primarily to transport goods and heavy loads. The automobile has a hazy beginning, as most consider the steam-powered engine built by Nicolas Joseph Cugnot in 1769 the first-ever car. Some also attribute the first-ever vehicle to Robert Anderson in 1832, even if it was powered electrically.speedwaymedia.com