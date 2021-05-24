newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Technological Innovations in Automotive Travel

speedwaymedia.com
 3 days ago

The technological progress from the inception of the automotive vehicle to what it is right now is outstanding. In just a span of a little over a century, we have reached unimaginable heights regarding cars. The car was an invention made primarily to transport goods and heavy loads. The automobile has a hazy beginning, as most consider the steam-powered engine built by Nicolas Joseph Cugnot in 1769 the first-ever car. Some also attribute the first-ever vehicle to Robert Anderson in 1832, even if it was powered electrically.

speedwaymedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Travel Technology#Modern Technology#Engine Technology#Technological Innovations#Automotive Travel#Subaru#Wi Fi#Gps#Technological Progress#Car Travel#Automobile#Car Manufacturers#Electric Car Creation#Self Driving Cars#Electrical Vehicles#Integrated Home Computers#Navigational Systems#Fuel#Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Fisker and Sharp Create Technology Partnership for Creation of Next Generation Automotive Screens and Interfaces

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced it has serially nominated Sharp Corporation (TSE: 6753) (Sharp), part of the Hon Hai Technology Group, to develop technologies supporting next generation in-vehicle screens and interfaces. The agreement would include the co-creation of technologies and the subsequent manufacture of screens and components from Sharp to support the Ocean SUV, Project' PEAR' (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), and potentially two additional Fisker vehicles.
Public Healthvmware.com

How CIOs are Funding Innovative Technology in a Post-Pandemic World

Keeping pace with the status quo may have sufficed in pre-pandemic times; however, now employees and customers alike are demanding more digital solutions from employers and businesses. Meeting these demands and sidestepping COVID-19 obstacles requires creativity. As budgets shrink and some workforces are dispersing for good, organizations must think differently to deliver tech innovations that do not break the bank.
TechnologyForbes

How Change Resistance Hurts Innovations In Manufacturing Technology

Founder and CEO of Engineering Intent Corp. (Medfield, Massachusets). The greatest opportunity for profitable innovation in the manufacturing sector exists in customizable, one-of-a-kind, engineered products. The demand for unique products and solutions has never been greater, and it is spreading across a wide swath of industries, from material handling to aerospace and from plant floor equipment to elevators.
IndustryGreenBiz

Three innovative technologies empowering local communities to make global impacts

This article is sponsored by RSPO. Just as technology makes the world seem smaller by connecting distant populations and enabling local stories to garner global attention, our supply chains are becoming similarly more interconnected and globalized. Experts have seen connections between our unsustainable supply chains and the likelihood of more global zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19. This all underscores that in our interconnected world, local actions can have global impacts and global actions can impact local communities. We all have a role to play.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

CU-BX, An Innovative Technology Start-Up, And Continental Kick-Off Collaboration For Automotive Contact-Free Occupant Health And Well-Being Detection

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental AG develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In a significant statement affirming their...
Technologybostonnews.net

In-vehicle Apps Market Advancements with Technology Opportunities by 2028 - Delphi Automotive LLP, Audi AG, Google Inc, NXP Semiconductors, General Motors

In-vehicle apps incorporates various technologies such as voice control, gesture recognition and aids in eliminating extra buttons in order to maintain driver's focus on the road. In-car apps assist in ensuring safety by offering improved features such as autonomous emergency brake, evolved cruise control, blind spot data, traffic jam help, cross traffic, and change of lane assist.
Businessgbc.org

Jeanne Ruthloff joins KCI as Technology and Innovation Lead

KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that Jeanne Ruthloff has joined the firm as a Technology and Innovation Lead. In this position, she will be tasked with growing the firm’s emerging technologies service offerings and continuously pursuing innovation in all of KCI’s existing business lines.
BusinessGlobeSt.com

Newmark Forms Technology and Innovation Practice Group

Newmark has formed a Technology and Innovation Practice Group that will be focused on technology, advertising, media and information and technology, media and telecom tenants within the office sector. Newmark says this practice group has been formed after years of tech tenant representation, reflecting the cross-market collaboration that has fueled...
Energy Industrypowermag.com

How Innovative Technology Is Making Waves in the Power Generation Industry

Is dual-containment pipe leak detection or effluent compliance keeping you awake at night? There are smart, sustainable solutions to save time and money. Regulators, investors, media, and the general public—as well as the power generation industry itself—are all keenly aware of protecting health and safety in the process of generating power. Coal ash contains toxins, including arsenic, lead, and mercury, and coal ash spills affecting major rivers and communities have made regulation a public policy priority. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) final rule established national minimum criteria for the disposal of coal combustion residuals (CCR) or “coal ash.” The final rule sets out complex criteria for the management of active coal ash disposal facilities and for closing facilities that cannot comply with the standards, in addition to providing a regulatory exception for recycling and reuse activities that qualify as a beneficial use of CCR.
Travelphocuswire.com

How to help DMOs transform travel through data and technology

As the weather heats up and summer moves closer, destinations in the Northern Hemisphere are preparing for the holiday season. Even if protocols look different and preferences have changed, travelers are ready to go - and they’re ready to go away for a while. Bookings of more than four days...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

thebigword's transformation to an innovative platform-based Language Technology company

Thebigword Group has transformed itself from Language Service provider into an innovative platform-based Language Technology company with SaaS Model. WordSynk, an industry first all-in-one language platform, has been at the heart of thebigword’s transformation. The platform combines all services, from translation through to transcription and interpreting within one language technology platform. The company’s mission is for WordSynk to become the world’s defacto multilingual communication tool.
Marketsneighborwebsj.com

Automotive Biometric Seat Technology Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | ZF Friedrichshafen, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation

A New Research Published by JCMR on the Global Automotive Biometric Seat Technology Market (COVID 19 Version) in various regions to produce more than 200+ page reports. This study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantifiable information highlighting key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities and may be trending in the Global Automotive Biometric Seat Technology Market. Some are part of the coverage and are the core and emerging players being profiled ZF Friedrichshafen, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd, Valeo, FUJITSU, Ford Motor Company, Synaptics Inc, Lear Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Aptiv, Faurecia.
Marketsvcpost.com

How this Company is Creating an Innovative Technology for the Future of Blockchain

In a recent study done by Statista, the number of B2B cross-border transactions finalized on blockchain worldwide is expected to increase dramatically over the next few years. In 2020, the Asian market accounted for more than one-third of the total transactions worldwide. The future forecast also predicts that in 2025, the number of B2B cross-border transactions on the blockchain will reach $745 million. This being the case, most companies have come up with innovative ways of making various blockchain technologies have a friendly user interface. One such company that has demonstrated a high level of innovation in this arena is APIS.
BusinessBusiness Insider

AMP and Xcite Technologies Announce Innovative Two-Company Partnership

KITCHENER, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Xcite Technologies, Inc. led industry veterans by Bill Roberts, CEO, Xcite Technologies and Erik Dowel, CEO Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) is excited to announce their recent partnership. Xcite is an Ontario-based innovator in energy-based technologies for Canadian aesthetic practices, physicians, and medical spas has partnered with AMP in Western Canada.
Economybostonnews.net

Automotive Radar Market (2021-2025) | Cross-Country Collaboration Make Automotive Radar Market Extremely Dynamic for All Stakeholders, Says Fairfield Market Research

The World Health Organisation estimates that road traffic accidents will be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030. Consumers are realising the importance of automotive radars for vehicle occupant and pedestrian safety. Automotive radars are trickling down from high-end luxury vehicles into budget cars, providing a boost to the automotive radar market for the forecast period.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Simple Technology Solutions Wins ACT-IAC Innovation Award

AI/ML solution will save the U.S. Navy billions per year and improve fleet readiness. Simple Technology Solutions ( STS), an 8(a) & HUBZone company specializing in multi-cloud engineering and applied artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), has been named a 2021 ACT-IAC Innovation Award winner. Working with Google Cloud in coordination with the Navy’s Small Business Innovation Research Office, STS developed redOx, an AI/ML corrosion detection and analysis solution.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Personal Cloud Market Innovation, Technologies Advancement, Applications, Strategies & Forecasts

Global Personal Cloud Market was valued at USD 54.78 billion in 2019, which is expected to reach 916.24 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 45.8%. Personal cloud is the type of digital services and information which can be accessed from any location given the users to access data. A personal cloud service allows customers to edit, share, and synchronize the content. By using personal cloud service user can share data efficiently on various platforms. Capacity for larger storage, accessibility from several devices, and cheap cost are the features of personal cloud service.