Technological Innovations in Automotive Travel

Is dual-containment pipe leak detection or effluent compliance keeping you awake at night? There are smart, sustainable solutions to save time and money. Regulators, investors, media, and the general public—as well as the power generation industry itself—are all keenly aware of protecting health and safety in the process of generating power. Coal ash contains toxins, including arsenic, lead, and mercury, and coal ash spills affecting major rivers and communities have made regulation a public policy priority. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) final rule established national minimum criteria for the disposal of coal combustion residuals (CCR) or “coal ash.” The final rule sets out complex criteria for the management of active coal ash disposal facilities and for closing facilities that cannot comply with the standards, in addition to providing a regulatory exception for recycling and reuse activities that qualify as a beneficial use of CCR.