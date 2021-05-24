newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Zooming in

By KEVIN YAMAMURA, MACKENZIE MAYS
POLITICO
 3 days ago

ZOOMING IN: Leaders of the nation's two largest school districts announced plans Monday for fall classroom instruction, and that could have a big impact on what happens next in California. After the state lagged others in school reopening this year, parents have grown increasingly anxious about whether public districts will...

www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Glazer
Person
Austin Beutner
Person
Michael Hiltzik
Person
Connie Leyva
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#New York City#California Law#Democratic#La Unified#Cft#California Pm Playbook#Senate#The Capitol West Steps#Department Of Finance#Arm S#Highway Patrol#Los Angeles Times#Remote Options#Public Districts#Vehicles#School Districts#Live Video#Color#Upper Income Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
Related
PoliticsSacramento Observer

Newsom unveils budget proposal

(CALMATTERS) – $267.8 billion — that’s the whopping size of the budget proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom formally unveiled on Friday after a week of ambitious announcements that caused some to liken him to a political Santa Claus. Here’s a look at some of the big or otherwise noteworthy proposals announced for the first time on Friday:
CollegesDaily Californian

UC system “deeply grateful” for Newsom’s proposed $807 million investment

On Friday, the UC Office of the President, or UCOP, issued a statement saying it was “deeply grateful” for California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed $807 million state investment. More than $506 million of the investment will go towards current funding for core campus operations, student needs and medical training, according...
San Francisco, CAGV Wire

Walters: Newsom Seeks Attention With New Budget

Gavin Newsom is, to use an old-fashioned term, a show-off, someone who constantly seeks attention with extravagant depictions of what he’s done or wants to do. Sometimes it works out —as it did when he was mayor of San Francisco and he defied state law to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
Educationarcamax.com

Editorial: Look before leaping into transitional kindergarten

Transitional kindergarten — a year that prepares children who aren't quite old enough or mature enough for kindergarten — boosts school readiness and achievement in the spots around California where it's now offered. Los Angeles Unified is among them. A 2015 study found that the children coming from these programs...
California Statecapitalandmain.com

Budget Surplus Underscores California’s Wealth Disparity

The news from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office was stunning, partly because it felt so incongruous. Coming out of a 12-month period of massive job loss and nightmarish COVID-19 problems, the idea that California could be so flush with tax revenue that it was required to return billions of it stopped many people short. How was that even possible?
California StateSacramento Bee

Teaching teachers how to help LGBTQ kids + Feinstein underwater + California basic income

California Gov. Gavin Newsom made tons of news on Friday when he unveiled his $268 billion May Revise 2021-22 budget. Tucked in that budget is $3 million for the California Department of Education to develop a LGBTQ+ cultural competency training curriculum. That is a big deal for Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization, which has been lobbying for such a program for eight years.
California StateMarietta Daily Journal

George Skelton: Newsom's love of making firsts is on full display in his go-big-or-go-home California budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Some California political jockeying last week reminded me of a classic scene from the first Indiana Jones movie. In 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," a scary, robed swordsman whirls his shiny machete-like weapon, preparing to duel the seemingly defenseless Indiana, played by Harrison Ford. Instead, Indiana calmly draws a pistol and drops the flashy swordsman.
California StateDaily Democrat

California lawmakers demand: Where’s the COVID data?

Rarely has the public been so captivated by government statistics as it has since the pandemic. COVID-19 data on infections, hospitalizations and fatalities determine where Californians can go, with whom they can associate and whether their businesses and other institutions can operate. Public health officials say they used the numbers to initiate sweeping shutdowns, mask mandates and other unprecedented interventions.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
Sacramento, CAPine Tree

Governor Newsom Presents $100 Billion California Comeback Plan

Sacramento, CA…California Governor Gavin Newsom presented his $100 billion California Comeback Plan, the biggest economic recovery package in California history. The Governor’s Plan outlines comprehensive strategies and major investments in key areas so that California can come roaring back from the pandemic. The California Comeback Plan has one goal: hit...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California StateSacramento Observer

Gov. Newsom vastly exaggerated the size of California’s budget surplus

(CALMATTERS) – Gov. Gavin Newsom, who spent the past week touting the state’s staggering $76 billion surplus, had some of the wind taken out of his sails Monday when the nonpartisan group that advises the state Legislature estimated the actual size of the surplus to be $38 billion. The sizable discrepancy derives from different definitions of “surplus”: Newsom included constitutionally required spending on schools, reserves and debt payments in his total — presumably because a larger number would generate more buzz — while the Legislative Analyst’s Office did not. The office also poked holes in Newsom’s sprawling list of proposals, noting that it might be wiser to use the surplus to comprehensively address a few key issues, rather than spreading the money across 400 new programs.
California Statewtmj.com

California to offer $116M in coronavirus vaccine prize money

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is giving away the country’s largest pot of vaccine prize money — $116.5 million — in an attempt to get millions more inoculated before the most populous U.S. state fully reopens next month. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the prizes, which also include the...
PoliticsPress Democrat

Mathews: The Gray Davis solution

The most head-scratching political puzzle in California has only one solution:. Perhaps paradoxically, Davis, the former governor who voters recalled in 2003, may be the most important ally Gavin Newsom and California’s ruling Democrats have in defeating this year’s recall. On election day this fall, voters will face two questions....
California StatePosted by
Deadline

California Will Continue Requiring Masks Until June 15; Will Then Align With CDC Recommendations

“On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC guidelines that allow fully-vaccinated people to go without a mask in most situations,” said state director of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly on Monday. “Until June 15, California will keep our existing guidance in place. In indoor settings, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status.”
Berkeley, CAKQED

One Person Shaping the Recall Election? Lt. Gov. Kounalakis

The job of lieutenant governor tends to be a low-profile office in California. But the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom will put current Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis front and center. At first glance, Kounalakis’ role seems pretty straightforward. She must set a date for an election within 60 to...