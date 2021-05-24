newsbreak-logo
Red Sox Take 4 of 6 on Road Trip // Is It Too Early to Rest Players? // The Recent Performances of Eduardo Rodriguez – 5/24

(00:20) Tony Massarotti opened up the show discussing the Boston Red Sox weekend series with the Philadelphia Phillies and Alex Cora’s approach when it comes to resting players. (24:23) Mazz also talked about pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and his recent struggles.

