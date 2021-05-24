newsbreak-logo
Texas poised to permit unlicensed carrying of handguns

By Associated Press
KTEN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers have given final approval to letting people carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it. The Republican-dominated Legislature approved the measure Monday, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor has said he will sign it despite the objections from law enforcement groups who worry it would endanger police and the public.

