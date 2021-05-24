The Central Perk Theory That Changes Everything On Friends

The WarnerMedia-Discovery merger is bad business. It’s also likely terrific news for consumers. Let us explain. The $43 billion deal announced Monday has been described as a U-turn for AT&T, which acquired Time Warner in 2018 for $85 billion despite the Trump Justice Department’s best efforts to thwart the merger. AT&T sought that acquisition to get a piece of the rapidly expanding movie and TV streaming pie. That 2018 merger saw AT&T, a phone company, gain control of HBO, CNN, Warner Bros., TBS, DC Comics, and several other iconic mass-media brands. The new division overseeing these properties was dubbed WarnerMedia, which launched the streaming service HBO Max to house all of that content. By most accounts, HBO Max is relatively successful just about a year after its arrival. But the nascent platform hasn’t justified the costs. Establishing a major streaming player in a crowded market that includes Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video takes time and money. AT&T took on lots of debt to buy Time Warner. And it now has bigger priorities, like building out its nationwide 5G and fiber-optic networks given that, you know, it’s a phone company.