Sec. Becerra reverses course on expanding Fort Bliss migrant facility as workers call the conditions 'appalling' and 'filthy'

As you’ve probably heard by now, the Border Patrol has moved thousands of migrant children out of short-term detention facilities along the border and into a series of Emergency Intake Sites around the country. Some of these makeshift facilities are in convention centers and one of the largest is inside Fort Bliss, an Army base in Texas. Earlier this month the Associated Press reported that conditions at these camps were poor. Kids were said to have little supervision and no education or recreational opportunities. One child psychiatrist warned that it wouldn’t surprise her if children started dying.