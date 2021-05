Western Illinois University has announced that Gwendolyn Brooks, former Illinois Poet Laureate, will be honored with a Memorial Park Dedication in June. According to information provided by Western Illinois University, the Gwendolyn Brooks Memorial Park was created is to honor the legacy of an American icon and award-winning poet, the Illinois Poet Laureate, Pulitzer Prize winner, nurturer of excellence and Western’s first Honorary Doctorate recipient. The dedication of the park is set for Saturday, June 12th, at 3 Pm. The Park is located on the corner of Adams and Normal streets on the WIU-Macomb campus, on the site of the former Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center.