Decatur County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SHERIDAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL DECATUR COUNTIES At 631 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Selden, or 15 miles north of Hoxie, moving east at 20 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Selden, Dresden and Leoville. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL...1.50IN

alerts.weather.gov
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Logan, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Logan; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SOUTHERN SHERIDAN...EAST CENTRAL SHERMAN AND NORTHERN GOVE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT/645 PM CDT/ At 448 PM MDT/548 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Levant to near Grainfield. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 35 and 104.
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Morland, or 13 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morland. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Norton The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Norton County in northwestern Kansas Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 732 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Danbury to 8 miles north of Rexford, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet at Oberlin. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Dresden, Jennings, Lenora and Edmond. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Norton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTON AND DECATUR COUNTIES At 751 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles south of Lebanon to 4 miles southwest of Dresden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...55 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather Instrument. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Norton, Oberlin, Almena, Lenora, Norcatur, Jennings and Clayton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH