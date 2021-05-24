Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SHERIDAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL DECATUR COUNTIES At 631 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Selden, or 15 miles north of Hoxie, moving east at 20 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Selden, Dresden and Leoville. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL...1.50IN