NBA explains decision to not penalize LeBron James for violating league's health and safety protocols
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James violated the NBA's health and safety protocols, but was not suspended for doing so ahead of his first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. James attended a promotional event earlier in the week for Lobos 1707, a tequila brand that he backs, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. This event took place before the Lakers played against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. The league and the Lakers were made aware of the situation, but James has not been suspended since the event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread. The league explained as much in a press release Monday.www.cbssports.com