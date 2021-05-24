newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA explains decision to not penalize LeBron James for violating league's health and safety protocols

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James violated the NBA's health and safety protocols, but was not suspended for doing so ahead of his first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. James attended a promotional event earlier in the week for Lobos 1707, a tequila brand that he backs, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. This event took place before the Lakers played against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. The league and the Lakers were made aware of the situation, but James has not been suspended since the event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread. The league explained as much in a press release Monday.

www.cbssports.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Frank Vogel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#The Phoenix Suns#Lobos 1707#Espn#The Golden State Warriors#The Lakers#Lebron James Briefly#Vaccinated Players#Absences#Teammate Dennis Schroder#Medical Experts#Consultation#Sponsor Appearances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Health
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAUSA Today

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 odds, picks and prediction

Phoenix Suns and the 7-seed Los Angeles Lakers take their first-round Western Conference Playoffs series to Los Angeles Thursday for Game 3 with the series tied 1-1. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. at Staples Center. Below, we analyze the Suns-Lakers Game 3 odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions.
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

NBA Playoffs Betting: Odds Favor Lakers Over Suns In Game 2

PHOENIX – The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are set to face off in what could be a pivotal Game 2 in their seven game opening round series. The Lakers, despite being the 7 seed, were favored coming into the series against the second seeded Suns. The series price now lists the teams at -110 each. NBA betting fans are starting to believe the Suns have what it takes to take down Lebron James and Anthony Davis, and the odds reflect that.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: LeBron James Reacts To Another 25 PPG Season

Basketball has always come easy for LeBron James. Even in what some considered a down season for the NBA superstar, No. 23 accomplished another major feat this year. With the NBA’s regular season finally in the books, fans and analysts are pouring over the stats to see how various basketball stars compare. Believe it or not, James is yet again among the NBA’s best scorers.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
NBAdefector.com

The NBA Should Beware Of Getting What It Wanted From The Play-In Games

It is hardly remarkable that most people connected to the National Basketball Association think the play-in thingy is a grand idea without having seen it in action because, well, that’s what you do, right? Take a postseason system that already doesn’t have enough excellence and invite more mediocrity to it, while passing it off as “good for the fans.” And more specifically, for their money-distribution systems.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Los Angeles Lakers need less Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently down 1-0 in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. While it is no time to panic quite yet, the Lakers must win Game 2 to avoid falling into a 2-0 pit, which will be hard to dig out of if they continue to play as they did in Game 1.
NBAPopculture

LeBron James Blasts Haters After Reaching NBA Scoring Milestone

LeBron James didn't have the 2020-21 season many expected him to have mostly because of an ankle injury he suffered in March. However, the four-time NBA champion still finished the year averaging 25 points per game, making him the only player in NBA history to average at least 25 points or more in 17 seasons. James posted the stat on Twitter and sent the message to his haters.