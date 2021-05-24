newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

7 GOP lawmakers in Maine lose committee posts after police confrontation over mask rules

By Aris Folley
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NeVs_0a9rNcxJ00
© Facebook

Seven Republican lawmakers in the Maine House of Representatives lost their committee posts on Monday after they were recorded entering a legislative building without masks despite rules requiring them.

According to The Associated Press, the seven conservative lawmakers lost their committee assignments on Monday over the issue.

The incident that led to the lawmakers losing their assignments was recorded in footage posted to Facebook by GOP state Rep. Laurel Libby. In the footage, she and six other conservative lawmakers could be seen walking into the state house in a group moments before being stopped by an officer.

“In order to be in the legislative space, your leadership said that you need to wear a mask, so we are asking that you wear a mask,” the officer says in the video.

"After you leave, beyond me, I don’t care what you do, but you can’t go beyond here without wearing a mask," he adds.

"What happens if I do?" one of the men in the group asks the officer.

"Then you go beyond here, and the leadership will be responsible for whatever you do," the officer says.

The video, which is edited, then cuts to one of the lawmakers asking to see the Speaker of the state house, Democratic Rep. Ryan Fecteau.

The Legislative Council, which serves as the state legislature’s administrative body, voted last week to mandate mask wearing for the state house when lawmakers were set to come back to work, the AP reported.

The rules come as a number of states, including Maine, have rolled back mask mandates after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in updated guidance that people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

One of the men in the group of maskless lawmakers cites the recent update and the state’s easing of mask requirements to push back on the state house’s mask requirements.

“You may have missed the conversation, but, according to the CDC guidelines and the governor’s mandate, I pose no threat to anyone by not wearing a mask. I’m allowed in public spaces without wearing a mask because I’ve met the conditions,” he says.

“My mask wearing days are over,” he adds.

Eventually, the lawmakers can be seen walking past the officers and into the building.

Fecteau reportedly said the rules were made in a show of “respect for our shared workplace.”

On Monday, the same day Facteau removed the conservative lawmakers from their committee posts, he reportedly warned in a letter to other members of the state house that he “simply will not tolerate attempts to devolve our institution into showmanship and political theater.”

View All 70 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

220K+
Followers
21K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Fecteau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Legislature#Cdc#Republican Lawmakers#Gop Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#State Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#The Associated Press#The Legislative Council#Ap#Cdc#Seven Republican#Maskless Lawmakers#Mask Requirements#Masks#Officer#Attempts#Footage#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Arizona StateHuffingtonPost

Sheriff Goes Ballistic After Arizona Recounters Demand Access To County Passwords

The private company conducting the GOP 2020 election recount in Arizona is now demanding access to government internet routers and passwords, which the Maricopa County sheriff blasted as “mind-numbingly reckless and irresponsible” and a threat to law enforcement. Sheriff Paul Penzone (D) said in a statement that providing router information...
Maine StateWPFO

Maine lawmaker sued over trees cut down on neighbors' land

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A state lawmaker from Maine is facing a lawsuit from neighbors who say she and her husband cut down thousands of trees from their property to build a barn and horse paddock. Sasha and Christopher Malone filed the lawsuit against Republican Rep. Heidi Sampson and Robert...
Nevada StatePosted by
Newsweek

Nevada GOP Legislator Stripped of Voting, Speaking Privileges After Refusing to Wear Mask

Nevada Republican Assemblywoman Annie Black was stripped of her voting and speaking privileges in the state legislature this week because she violated a mask rule. On Tuesday, Black pulled off her mask on the assembly floor and declared that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said they're no longer needed, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The stunt came days after the CDC announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing masks and social distancing, both indoors and outdoors.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

More than 3M ballots were cast in Wisconsin — officials have flagged just 27 as possible frauds

Of the more than 3 million ballots cast in the 2020 election in Wisconsin, only 27 are potentially fraudulent, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Sixteen of the ballots in question had a UPS store as the mailing address rather than a residence as is required, the AP reported. The clerk sent the voters a letter giving them 30 days to register at a residential address for future elections.
Public Healththemainewire.com

Seven lawmakers stripped of committee assignments after entering State House without masks

Seven Maine lawmakers were stripped of their committee assignments on Monday by House Speaker Ryan Fecteau following a spat at the State House over the facility’s new masking requirement, which is stricter than US and Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The rule was set last week by majority Democrats on the Legislative Council following Governor Janet Mills’ order on May 20 to lift the statewide mask mandate starting May 24. Fecteau replaced the lawmakers who lost their committee assignments with Democrats.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ rules force waitstaff to become ‘mask police’

New Jersey’s COVID-19-related rules have turned unwilling waitstaff into “mask police,” says one restaurant owner, and confrontations with customers are getting nasty. New Jersey did not follow New York and Connecticut’s lead and abolish the mandatory wearing of masks indoors Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy did remove limits on indoor dining...
Maine Statewgan.com

Maine lawmakers could return to State House under new CDC rules

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Legislative leaders say new COVID-19 guidelines for indoor gatherings could open the door to lawmakers to return to session in the State House. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, issued a joint statement Thursday saying they would explore plans to reopen the State House.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

GOP state lawmaker tells police God told him to kick teen student in the groin

A GOP lawmaker told officers in Kansas that he kicked a teenage student because God told him too, an affidavit alleges. Mark Samsel was substitute teaching at a school in Wellsville, south west of Kansas City, on 28 April when he was videoed by students talking about suicide, God and sex – and shoving a teenager against a wall. “I could put the wrath of God on you right now,” the teenager was told by Mr Samsel, who shoved the student against a wall, before he breaks free and runs away. Mr Samsel told a sheriff’s deputy after his...
Wisconsin StateIdaho8.com

Top Wisconsin GOP lawmaker hires retired police to probe 2020 election

The top Republican in Wisconsin’s state Assembly is hiring retired police officers to investigate November’s election, joining a growing list of presidential battlegrounds where GOP state officials are looking for evidence to support former President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud. State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told the Milwaukee...