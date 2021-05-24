Biomutant: Which tribe to choose, Jagni or Myriad?

Have you ever had a school or work project that you almost finished but at the last minute you thought of a great idea that you tried to fit in? Then those new ideas took you down multiple roads and created a ton of extra work. You then had to scale back because you wouldn’t finish in time and your original project idea was getting muddied and disjointed. This is what Biomutant feels like. Experiment 101 had a great idea of an open world action RPG filled with cool mutated creatures and tried to stuff every gameplay system from the last decade into it. Biomutant is a great example of the expression: Jack of all trades, master of none.