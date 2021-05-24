newsbreak-logo
Biomutant: Which tribe to choose, Jagni or Myriad?

Cover picture for the articleThe Biomutant Jagni and Myriad tribes present you with your first major choice in the game, as you’re asked to choose which tribe you wish to ally yourself with and which one will be your rival. This decision happens in the opening of the game, with you then asked to visit your allied tribe, at which point you’ll be able to take your Tribe Weapon and continue on your adventure. But which tribe should you choose in Biomutant in the battle of Jagni vs Myriad?

